 Actress Danniella Westbrook Forced To Drink 12 Pints Of Milk A Day In A Bid To Stop Her Face Rotting Away (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Actress Danniella Westbrook Forced To Drink 12 Pints Of Milk A Day In A Bid To Stop Her Face Rotting Away (Photos)

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

British actress and reality star, Danniella Westbrook, has finally opened up that she will be undergoing extreme reconstructive surgery in a bid to stop her face from completely rotting away.

The post Actress Danniella Westbrook Forced To Drink 12 Pints Of Milk A Day In A Bid To Stop Her Face Rotting Away (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.