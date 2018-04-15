 Actress Ireti Osayemi's marriage ends as she dumps husband, Bakky Adeoye - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Actress Ireti Osayemi’s marriage ends as she dumps husband, Bakky Adeoye – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Actress Ireti Osayemi's marriage ends as she dumps husband, Bakky Adeoye
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Ireti Osayemi's decade old marriage to former Super Story production manager and later associate producer, Bakare Adeoye, which produced two kids, has reportedly crashed. Though this wasn't Bakare's first marriage (he is said to have
Keeping third party out is the secret of our 62-year-old marriage — Octogenarian coupleThe Punch
Marriage via social mediaVanguard
Dear Rhonda & Dr. Cheri: Fiancé abuses family petThe Daily Courier
Femina –The News International (blog) –Mount Airy News –Geo News, Pakistan
all 22 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.