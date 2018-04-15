Actress Ireti Osayemi’s marriage ends as she dumps husband, Bakky Adeoye — Nigeria Today

Actress Ireti Osayemi’s marriage ends as she dumps husband, Bakky Adeoye

Ireti Osayemi Marriage ends

Nollywood actress, Ireti Osayemi’s decade old marriage to former Super Story production manager and later associate producer, Bakare Adeoye, which produced two kids, has reportedly crashed.

Though this wasn’t Bakare’s first marriage (he is said to have been previously married with children to show for it) his legal marriage to Ireti was almost heaven-on-earth.

But then, the marriage has crashed!

Friends and family members are reportedly trying to bring them together but the actress seems gone for good.

Already, Ireti, for many months, has moved out of the marriage and currently enjoys the favour of an Ilaro, Ogun State-based businessman who spoils her silly with luxuries and gifts.

The businessman, who is also a hotelier and big socialite is doing all he could to keep her. Though he is married, Ireti is the apple of his eye.

What could have happened to Ireti’s marriage to Bakare?

First, many are insinuating that Bakky, as he is fondly called, is not as rich as when he courted and married her.

“She is a pretty woman and it takes a rich man to keep ladies of her ilks. She has been exposed to wealthy men by virtue of her profession and the lowly life Bakky was thrusting at her didn’t make her happy. She opted out,” disclosed one of her friends to Kemiashefonlovehaven.

Another disagreed.

“Bakky is OK financially. I think the stress of marrying a man with other women and kids to cater for became a burden for Ireti and she separated. They are still good friends because of their kids but she seems not ready to go ahead with the marriage,” another source told KALH.

Bakky Adeoye reportedly had more than one wife before getting married to Ireti in 2009. Ireti, being a smart and calculating lady seemed to be the only woman to drag him to the registry, hence making her his only legal wife.

Then, when the wedding took place, the 36-year-old pretty actress was tagged a husband-snatcher.

Speaking glowingly of her husband in an interview before the separation:



“Truly, we were friends from the onset. We were more of friends than a couple. When I’m talking to some people, I sometimes tell them that my husband said this or that and they feel so strange wondering how my husband can say this to me? I tell him a lot of things and he does likewise. That’s why when you talk about me outside and you feel it will get to him, it doesn’t, because he knows it already. I don’t hide anything from him and I guess he has hidden nothing from me. I know that.”

