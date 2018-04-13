Actress Mimi Orjiekwe Slams Her Ex For Doing Condom Advert After Impregnating 4 Women — Nigeria Today

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe Slams Her Ex For Doing Condom Advert After Impregnating 4 Women

In a new post on her Instagram page, Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe, threw shade at her estranged husband and fellow actor, Charles Billion.

Charles who recently did an ad campaign for certain brand of condom, has three children from three different women.

He had one with a police officer while he was dating Mimi, had a daughter Jasmine with Mimi when they were married and impregnated an American lady while he was still married to Mimi.

Mimi threw jabs at him for doing a condom campaign after fathering three different children from three different women. She wrote;

“So I was jus reading a script that got me thinking … what makes some men sooo ?irresponsible … I ve thought soo much and I don’t just understand .is it Upbringing or family orientation or showbiz or infact it’s crazy .. how can u ve babies with 3 diff women .. u don’t and cannot pay bills for any of your child cos ur broke round the clock and u still go on to impregnate another .. is it a cause from the devil himself .. so now u ve diff children growin in d hands of diff women u don’t even make an attempt to assist or co parent ..this women re struggling to keep up and fight for there child’s best .. and u ve d gut to do a condom advert ..hell will even reject you ? ..goodpart is the table turns around and Favour’s d women like me .. ? the joy of becoming a parent is unmeasurable I wonder why some parents choose to be a Judas .. God help u..Ladies beware of such halfdozen typo men #findadozenfull# ?”

