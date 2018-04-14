Actress Moesha Apologises To Ghana, African Women - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Actress Moesha Apologises To Ghana, African Women – P.M. News
Actress Moesha Apologises To Ghana, African Women
Following a viral interview of Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong who got backlashes after she was featured by Christiane Amanpour on CNN's “Sex & Love Around the World.”, stating that she sleeps with a married man to pay her bills. The model further said …
There are hardworking women earning a living with their heads, not vaginas – Manasseh speaks
Moesha Boduong is apologising to African women for CNN interview
Actress seeks forgiveness over 'women sleep with men for money' remark
