Actress, Omoni Oboli Feeds 1,200 Kids To Celebrates Her 40th Birthday In Lagos — Nigeria Today

Actress, Omoni Oboli Feeds 1,200 Kids To Celebrates Her 40th Birthday In Lagos

Omoni Oboli turned 40 few days ago and she was at Makoko i lagos with some friends to feed over 1200 children in celebration of her special age….

”My 40th birthday was AMAZING!

Yesterday we launched a soup kitchen in honour of my late mom. It’s a feeding outreach program which is an initiative of The Omoni Oboli Foundation. We fed over 1200 children yesterday in Makoko and it was incredibly mind blowing. This is a weekly outreach program and we’ve only just began. Thank you Lord for the gift of seeing this vision come to life. Thanks my friend and family that made it and special thanks to @knorrnigeria and @nunumilkpz

I finally did this mom, I know I have made you proud. I wish you were here. I will always miss you #OmoniAtForty #SisterLizzysKitchen #OmoniOboliFoundation #TheStarsAreAgeless #TheFirstLady #AfricanButter #ChildOfGrace,” Omoni wrote.

