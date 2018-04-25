Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola welcomes baby number 3 - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola welcomes baby number 3 – NAIJA.NG
Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola welcomes baby number 3
Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiye recently welcomed her third baby with her husband. – The proud mother shared a photo of her new baby on her social media. – Aiyeola and her husband tied the knot in 2007. Time flies by so fast. Nollywood actress Opeyemi …
