Actress Stephanie Okereke praises her husband as they celebrate wedding anniversary — Nigeria Today

Actress Stephanie Okereke praises her husband as they celebrate wedding anniversary
Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke and husband, Linus Idahosa, who got married on the 21st of April 2012 are celebrating their wedding anniversary. The beautiful actress took to social media to share loved up pictures of herself and hubby and also a family picture which shows their cute child.
Stephanie Okereke wrote:
”Happy Wedding Anniversary to #mysoulmate. Thank you for filling my heart and our home with so much joy and laughter.
On this day you married me like a princess, I still remember how you stood gallantly like the Prince that you are, poised to sweep me off my feet. I’m eternally glad I chose right.
May our Father continually give us the Wisdom and Strength to be instruments of change to our world.
Love you with everything that is in me. #HWA”.
The post Actress Stephanie Okereke praises her husband as they celebrate wedding anniversary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!