AD suspends party leaders in six states — Nigeria Today

AD suspends party leaders in six states
The National Working Committee of the Alliance for Democracy on Wednesday suspended the state party executives in Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Edo, Akwa-Ibom and Anambra states. The National Chairman of the party, Joseph Avazi, announced this in a communique read after a meeting of the National Working Committee in Abuja. Avazi said the National Executive Committee […]
