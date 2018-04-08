Adam Cole Wins North American Championship in NXT TakeOver Ladder Match - Bleacher Report — Nigeria Today

Adam Cole Wins North American Championship in NXT TakeOver Ladder Match – Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report
Adam Cole Wins North American Championship in NXT TakeOver Ladder Match
Adam Cole became the inaugural NXT North American champion when he survived a six-man ladder match to kick off NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on Saturday at Smoothie King Center. Ricochet had one hand on the title before Cole overturned the ladder, which …
