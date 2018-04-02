Adam Lallana A Major Doubt For The World Cup — Nigeria Today

Adam Lallana A Major Doubt For The World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly preparing to be without injured Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana for the World Cup in Russia.

Adam Lallana suffered a hamstring strain in the Liverpools’ 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, lasting just six minutes as a second-half sub before being replaced.

Lallana left Selhurst Park on crutches and boss Jurgen Klopp provided a pessimistic response after the match when asked if he expects the former Southampton man to make a swift recovery.

According to The Mirror, the latest injury sustained by Lallana is serious enough to keep him out for the rest of the campaign, leaving Southgate with little choice but to overlook the midfielder for World Cup selection.

