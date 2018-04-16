Adamawa/Taraba Customs Command generates N104 million revenue — Nigeria Today

Adamawa/Taraba Customs Command generates N104 million revenue
The command says 69 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) worth over N124 million have been made in the last one year
The post Adamawa/Taraba Customs Command generates N104 million revenue appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!