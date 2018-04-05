Adamawa to access N1bn from CBN for SMEs — Nigeria Today

Adamawa to access N1bn from CBN for SMEs

The Adamawa Executive Council on Wednesday authorised the government to access N1 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to boost Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Addressing newsmen after the council’s meeting in Yola, Alhaji Iya Daware, Commissioner for Commerce, said the gesture was to boost small scale businessed in the state. Daware said that the decision was to demonstrate the commitment of the administration to empower the people of the state.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

