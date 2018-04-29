 Adaora Ukoh celebrates her birthday with beautiful photos — Nigeria Today
Adaora Ukoh celebrates her birthday with beautiful photos

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Entertainment

Adaora Ukoh AbuMere is celebrating her birthday in style.

She released elegant photos of herself on Instagram and it’s beyond beautiful.

The gorgeous actress who couldn’t hide her joy while celebrating her birthday took to Instagram to share the lovely photos with the caption;

“OK… So…. I DESERVE SOME ACCOLADES
I PAID MY DUES
‘niccur’… I PAID IN FULL with some Lil Extra self so I deserves some ACCOLADES….. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂
That’s TAURUS WOMAN
channelling my inner bull strength that wears that smiley😀. So why do I secretly wish it was my 40tified?? Hehehehe 🤔👄👄💕💕💝💝💖💖💋👏🍾🍹💓 Unto us a QUEEN is born this day…. APRIL 27th💝💕🎂🎂🎂thats ME😀
HAPPYCAKEDAY🎂 to me MAMAMIA
as I lay in bed connecting with my inner spirit woman. I close my 👀 to make that one WISH a birthday WISH and more. (not bad to want to have more) GOD almighty grant me 💖💖💖💝💝💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂
For EVERYTHING LORD especially the gift of LIFE🙏🙏🙏I am super grateful”

See photos below;

The post Adaora Ukoh celebrates her birthday with beautiful photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

