Ade Love: Kunle Afolayan Attacks Brother Aremu Over Poverty Claims — Nigeria Today

Ade Love: Kunle Afolayan Attacks Brother Aremu Over Poverty Claims

Apr 22, 2018

One of Nigeria’s best-rated filmmakers, Kunle Afolayan has described as “stupid” a statement by his brother, Aremu, that their deceased famous filmmaker father, Adeyemi Afolayan, aka Ade Love, was a poor man. Kunle made this known in an interview with The Punch published on Sunday. He wondered the yardstick that Aremu used to judge their […]

