Adebola Williams, Serah Makka, Chude Jideonwo, Omoni Oboli selected for Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellowship 2018 — Nigeria Today

Adebola Williams, Serah Makka, Chude Jideonwo, Omoni Oboli selected for Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellowship 2018

The African Leadership Institute has released the list of the 2018 cohort of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellowship. Among the emerging African leaders are Adebola Williams, CEO of RED; Omoni Oboli, actress and film director; Chude Jideonwo, Founder of Joy, Inc.; Oluseun Onigbinde, Lead Partner and Co-founder of BudgIT; Serah Makka, Nigeria Country Director for ONE Campaign; Temi Marcella […]

The post Adebola Williams, Serah Makka, Chude Jideonwo, Omoni Oboli selected for Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellowship 2018 appeared first on BellaNaija

