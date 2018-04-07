 Adeboye restates warning against finding marriage partners on Facebook — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Adeboye restates warning against finding marriage partners on Facebook

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has once again warned against the practice of finding spouses on social media platforms. He stressed that it is totally wrong for anyone to go into marriage relationship via the social media without finding out the background of would-be partners. Adeboye […]

Adeboye restates warning against finding marriage partners on Facebook

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.