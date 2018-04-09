 Adekunle Ajasin Varsity Students Kick Against ‘Unrealistic’ 500% Tuition Hike (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Adekunle Ajasin Varsity Students Kick Against ‘Unrealistic’ 500% Tuition Hike (Photos)

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Adekunle Ajasin Varsity Students Kick Against ‘Unrealistic’ 500% Tuition Hike. The institution’s head of information, had detailed the new fees in a statement. Students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akure (AAUA) on Monday marched into the streets in protest of a 500 percent increment in tuition fees. Armed with placards and chanting vociferously, the students …

