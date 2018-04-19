 Adekunle Gold’s Succinct Birthday Message to Simi Has Got Us In Our Feelings 😍 — Nigeria Today
Adekunle Gold’s Succinct Birthday Message to Simi Has Got Us In Our Feelings 😍

Apr 19, 2018

Today is singer Simi’s birthday and Adekunle Gold’s message to her has got us all mushy.

The duo have been rumoured to be dating and this may just be the confirmation.

Writing on his Instagram page, Adekunle Gold, who shared a photo of Simi wrote:

To the girl that deserves every good thing in the world, thank you for giving my life a meaning. Happy birthday babe ❤️

See for yourself:

Happy Birthday, Simi.

