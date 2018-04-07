 Adeline Ndoma-Egba: The Good Mother of a Good Son - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Adeline Ndoma-Egba: The Good Mother of a Good Son – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Adeline Ndoma-Egba: The Good Mother of a Good Son
Vanguard
As the Igbo saying goes, “Afu nwa elota nna”, meaning that the child is a reflection of the father. Here the father is used metaphorically in place of parents and indeed the home. In a realistic sense, the child is a reflection of the mother because

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.