Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun React To Hate Comment On Their Pre Wedding Photos — Nigeria Today

Adeniyi Johnson And Seyi Edun React To Hate Comment On Their Pre Wedding Photos

Engaged Nollywood stars Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun have been bashed and criticized heavily since the release of their prewedding photos last week.

The actors who have been courting since the marriage of Adeniyi to Toyin Abraham ended about two years ago have announced that they are getting married, posting photos of themselves wearing identical native outfits.

Nigerians have however reacted to the announcement of their marriage insulting and mocking the couple from their outfit to their decisions.

The comments had overflowed on Adeniyi Johnson’s page until the actor had been forced to disable the comments on his page.

In a follow up post, Adeniyi and Seyi had laughed about the insults saying that the insults and the hate have kept them going all these years!

