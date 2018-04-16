Adeosun, Emefiele Join Economic Experts To Discuss Global Issues At IMF/World Bank Meeting — Nigeria Today

Adeosun, Emefiele Join Economic Experts To Discuss Global Issues At IMF/World Bank Meeting
The minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, left Nigeria for Washington DC on Sunday to join other economic experts from around the world to discuss issues affecting global economy. Discussions would take place under the auspices of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund […]
The post Adeosun, Emefiele Join Economic Experts To Discuss Global Issues At IMF/World Bank Meeting appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!