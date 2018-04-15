 Adeosun, Emefiele join economic experts to discuss global issues at IMF/WorldBank meeting - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Adeosun, Emefiele join economic experts to discuss global issues at IMF/WorldBank meeting – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Adeosun, Emefiele join economic experts to discuss global issues at IMF/WorldBank meeting
Vanguard
Washington DC – The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, left Nigeria for Washington DC on Sunday to join other economic experts from around the world to discuss issues affecting global
US bank earnings, World Bank-IMF spring meetingsFinancial Times
World Bank invests in vocational education in 3 countriesUniversity World News
New Country Partnership Framework for a Transformational Change in NigerReliefWeb
Ammon News –ZAWYA
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.