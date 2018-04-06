 Adesina urges religious leaders to pray for unity, peace in Nigeria - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Adesina urges religious leaders to pray for unity, peace in Nigeria

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Adesina urges religious leaders to pray for unity, peace in Nigeria
Adesina, who is the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the call when pastors of the Gospel Faith Mission International led by the Deputy General Overseer of the Mission. Published: 20:30 , Refreshed: 20:27; Pulse News Agency
