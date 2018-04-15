 Adesua Etomi joins eminent personalities to read Chinua Achebe's #ThingsFallApart - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today
Adesua Etomi joins eminent personalities to read Chinua Achebe’s #ThingsFallApart – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Apr 15, 2018


TheNewsGuru

Adesua Etomi joins eminent personalities to read Chinua Achebe's #ThingsFallApart
TheNewsGuru
Svelte Nollywood damsel , Adesua Etomi alongside other eminent personalities will be guests in London on April 15, 2018 for the 60th anniversary live reading of Chinua Achebe's #ThingsFallApart, holding at the Southbank Centre, London. *770# Mobile
This post was syndicated from World - Google News.

