Adetunwase Adenle, the Teacher & Artist with 4 Guinness World Records is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Adetunwase Adenle, the Teacher & Artist with 4 Guinness World Records is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Adetunwase Adenle, the Teacher & Artist with 4 Guinness World Records is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week
BellaNaija
#BellaNaijaMCM this week Adetunwase Adenle, a teacher, artist and marketing consultant has four Guinness World Records, and they all have to do with his work with children. During the Nigeria at 50 celebrations in 2010, Adenle brought 350 Nigerian …
Superpower Dogs™ Sets The Guinness World Records™ Title For "Largest Dog Photo Shoot"
Guinness World Record for longest time on dialysis
Woman from Rutland joining bid to break Guinness World Record – with a twist
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!