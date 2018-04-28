 Adeyemo: Gov Ajimobi visits late Oyo speaker’s family — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Adeyemo: Gov Ajimobi visits late Oyo speaker’s family

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has mourned the death of Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, Speaker of the state House of Assembly. Ajimobi said Adeyemo’s demise had left in sombre mood. He made this known when he led the State Executive Council and Assembly members on a condolence visit to the deceased country home, Lanlate, on […]

Adeyemo: Gov Ajimobi visits late Oyo speaker’s family

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.