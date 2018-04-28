Adeyemo: Gov Ajimobi visits late Oyo speaker’s family — Nigeria Today

Adeyemo: Gov Ajimobi visits late Oyo speaker’s family
Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has mourned the death of Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, Speaker of the state House of Assembly. Ajimobi said Adeyemo’s demise had left in sombre mood. He made this known when he led the State Executive Council and Assembly members on a condolence visit to the deceased country home, Lanlate, on […]
