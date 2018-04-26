 Adidas AM4NYC runners are templates for shoe design in the future — Nigeria Today
Adidas AM4NYC runners are templates for shoe design in the future

Posted on Apr 26, 2018

Adidas’ AM4NYC is the latest robot-made shoes from its automated Speedfactory. Besides high-tech components, it was developed using athletes’ performance data, and it’s how shoes could be made in the future.

