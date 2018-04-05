Adrian Beltre, now alone atop Latin American hit list, makes 21st season a historic one - USA TODAY — Nigeria Today

Adrian Beltre, now alone atop Latin American hit list, makes 21st season a historic one – USA TODAY
|
USA TODAY
|
Adrian Beltre, now alone atop Latin American hit list, makes 21st season a historic one
USA TODAY
Adrian Beltre is "wired" differently. That's how Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels describes his franchise player and All-Star third baseman — and he means that as a compliment. Beltre's been playing Major League Baseball more years (21) than …
Adrian Beltre becomes hits leader among Latin American-born players
Another hits milestone for Adrian Beltre as Rangers beat A's 6-3
Adrian Beltre passes Rod Carew for most hits by a Latin-born player
