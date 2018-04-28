Adrian Younge makes music for everything from orchestras to Netflix’s ‘Luke Cage’ — Nigeria Today

Adrian Younge makes music for everything from orchestras to Netflix’s ‘Luke Cage’
Adrian Younge is a virtuoso musician and half of the team responsible for composing the score for Netflix’s Luke Cage. The prolific musician discussed the music-making process for Luke Cage season 2 and why he prefers analog over digital.
