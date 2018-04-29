AETOSWire Launches AW Audio Alerts for Journalists — Nigeria Today

AETOSWire Launches AW Audio Alerts for Journalists

AETOSWire, the news distribution arm of News Services Group (NSG) and the exclusive representative of Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, in Middle East and North Africa, launches the first-of-its-kind AW Audio Alerts for journalists. Sending press releases has never been made faster, easier, and more personalized with AETOSWire’s AW Audio Alerts. Unlike emails and satellite feeds, the AW Audio Alerts comes in an audio format that highlights the day’s PRs.

