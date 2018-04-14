Afenifere Asks AGF Malami to Resign for Defending Boko Haram — Nigeria Today

Afenifere Asks AGF Malami to Resign for Defending Boko Haram

Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has demanded the resignation of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for asking the International Criminal Court not to escalate its investigation against the Boko Haram sect.

The group, in a reaction by its spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, on Friday, stated that Malami could not double as the country’s number one law officer and as Boko Haram defender.

The AGF had while hosting the new ICC President, Justice Chile Ebro-Osuji, in Abuja on Thursday, complained about the court’s investigation against Boko Haram and the Nigerian military, describing it as worrisome.

“Presently, the ICC has escalated the eight potential cases against Nigeria – six against the Boko Haram and two against the military – from the initial preliminary examination to preliminary investigation.

“This is worrisome, as Nigeria has demonstrated beyond doubt, and in absolute cooperation with the ICC, that it is willing and able and, as a matter of fact, it is indeed arresting, investigating and prosecuting anyone that commits an offence that falls within the Rome Statute of the ICC.

“The above being the case, Nigeria views the escalation of the eight potential cases as uncalled for in the circumstance,” Malami was quoted to have said.

But Odumakin, in his reaction, accused the AGF of turning his office into Boko Haram’s media department, stressing that Nigerians should be worried by the release of many top insurgents in recent times by the government.

“If the ICC is Investigating Boko Haram, are they investigating the north and by extension, the Federal Government of Nigeria? This could have been a Freudian slip, but since we have not seen a denial from Malami, it means he is no longer the AGF of Nigeria, he can’t be the nation’s AGF and be speaking on behalf of Boko Haram, he should therefore resign,” he stated.

He added, “For the Attorney General to turn his office to the media department of Boko Haram is almost unheard of and Nigerians should be worried about this.

“In recent times, we have seen notorious Boko Haram kingpins being set free by the courts and the government has released hundreds of Boko Haram into the system.”

Odumakin also cited the reported payment of £3m to the sect by the Federal Government for the release of Chibok schoolgirls, some of whom are still being held by the insurgents.

He said, “In 2013, the sect nominated the President as their negotiator, though he rejected the nomination, he was to later say any attack against Boko Haram was an attack against the north. Now, is what Malami doing now a continuation of that policy?”

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Afenifere Asks AGF Malami to Resign for Defending Boko Haram appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

