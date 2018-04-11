Afreximbank to assist Nigeria airline operators acquire new aircraft - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Afreximbank to assist Nigeria airline operators acquire new aircraft – Vanguard
Vanguard
Afreximbank to assist Nigeria airline operators acquire new aircraft
Vanguard
LAGOS—AS part of its, efforts at improving the air transport infrastructure across Africa, the African Import Export Bank, Afreximbank and the Russian Export Center, REC, Wednesday, began a roadshow in Lagos under a new partnership that would raise …
Relief for local carriers as Afreximbank seals pact with Russia on aircraft acquisition
