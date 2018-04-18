Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs — Nigeria Today

Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs

Xinhua/NAN

Education ministers from African countries are to evaluate status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education in the continent at a meeting in Nairobi, Kenya.

The April 25 to April 27 Pan Africa High level Conference on Education to be held under the auspices of UNESCO and African Union, will bring together African ministers of education, policy and opinion makers on education from the public and private sector.

UNESCO said the delegates will further discuss, understand and exchange views on how the alignment between SDG4 and the Continental Strategy for Education in Africa (CESA) is influencing current agendas, education legislation, policy, plans, financing and monitoring and information systems.

“The three-day conference will feature two days of technical meetings, with panel discussions on education topics, such as inclusive education, digital technologies, girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), gender equality, and much more,” UNESCO said in a joint statement issued in Nairobi.

UNESCO said during the meeting, the ministers will seek a common approach on the way forward to ensure an inclusive and quality education for all.

“They will agree on key recommendations for developing Africa’s human and social capital through an education and skills revolution emphasising science and technology within the context of the implementation of SDG IV and CESA 2016 to 2025.

“They will also contribute to the realisation of Agenda 2063 for a prosperous and more equitable Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development,” the UN agency said.

The post Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

