Africa has 59m stunted children, 10m overweight- WHO — Nigeria Today

Africa has 59m stunted children, 10m overweight- WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says no fewer than 59 million children in Africa are stunted while another 10 million are overweight. The UN health agency also warned that Africa’s attempts to achieve health for all by 2030 could be threatened unless the continent address the twin challenges of under-nutrition and obesity. Under-nutrition occurs when people do not get enough to eat, resulting in conditions such as wasting, which is when a child becomes dangerously thin.

