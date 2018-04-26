Africa will not prosper if Nigeria fails, says envoy — Nigeria Today

Africa will not prosper if Nigeria fails, says envoy

. Launches human rights mobile application

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, John Bray, has said Africa would never experience stability and prosperity if Nigeria fails.According to Bray, the economic and political advancement of nations in Africa depends largely on the economic and political advancement of Nigeria.Bray spoke at the official launch of “Know Your Rights Nigeria” mobile application, an initiative of a lawyer, Adeola Oyinlade.

The US envoy said: “As one of the most important countries on the continent, given its large population, thriving commercial enterprises, and strategic geo-political location, Nigeria is critical to Africa’s prosperity and stability.

“Furthering our strong bilateral relationship with Nigeria, and building on Nigeria’s historic, peaceful transfer of power we continue to press for progress to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“We seek to advance these goals by developing relationships with the government, faith communities, and like you – civil society organizations. On Friday, April 20, many of you may know that the Department of State released its 42nd country reports on human rights practices.“As Acting Secretary of State, Sullivan explained, these reports are a natural outgrowth of our values as Americans. Promoting human rights and the idea that every person has inherent dignity is a core element of this administration’s foreign policy”.

He reiterated that if prosperity and peace does not happen in Nigeria, it might never happen anywhere else.“Nigeria is key to Africa’s prosperity and stability, if it doesn’t happen here, it won’t happen anywhere else. The U.S. government will continue to support those around the world struggling for human dignity,” he said.



Former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, expressed excitement over the unveiling of the mobile application.“Without the knowledge of our rights, we cannot function in the office of a citizen.

It affects every one of us when the right of one person is being infringed upon. There is no one that has a greater right than another but how can we raise our voice if we have no idea on what we are talking about.”



She encouraged everyone at the event to hold government accountable and defend his or her rights.According to her, “Democracy gives the assurance that establishes our freedom and our rights should be established as sacrosanct in the nation.”Adeola Oyinlade, a United Nation Peace Ambassador and the brainchild of the mobile application said there is nothing done in life that doesn’t have human rights as a nexus, hence the idea to simplify human rights to normal Nigerians.



“The application is written in English, Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and Pidgin languages for easy access to everyone. It is free to download with smart phones and those who don’t have such phones can access the app through the web page. ‘To download the app, go to store and search for “know your rights” The App has over 50 lawyers that respond to human rights issues that arise in peoples’ daily lives.



It works offline after initial download and installation but requires data when you want to chat with a lawyer. It also enshrines the right of Non-Nigerians in the county,” he said.Adeola, who is also a lawyer appreciated police officers that are exceptional in executing their jobs, stating that without them, life would be brutish.

