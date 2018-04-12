 African agritech startup Agrocenta named 2017 Seedstars Global winner - Ventureburn — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

African agritech startup Agrocenta named 2017 Seedstars Global winner – Ventureburn

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Ventureburn

African agritech startup Agrocenta named 2017 Seedstars Global winner
Ventureburn
Ghanaian startup AgroCenta has been crowned 2017 Seedstars Global Winner at an awards ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland today, and walks away with $500 000 in equity investment. African startups dominated the awards ceremony — which took place at the
Ghana's AgroCenta crowned Seedstars Global WinnerDisrupt Africa
Ghanaian entrepreneur finds reward in people's busy livesHow we made it in Africa

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.