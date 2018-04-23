African Alliance claims settlement hits N8bn in 2017 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

African Alliance claims settlement hits N8bn in 2017 – Vanguard



Vanguard African Alliance claims settlement hits N8bn in 2017

Vanguard

MANAGEMENT of African Alliance Insurance Plc, yesterday, announced payment of N8.69 billion in claims settlement in 2017, reiterating commitment to corporate governance. From left: Dr. Sola Afolabi, Team Leader, Accelerated Trade in West Africa, Dr …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

