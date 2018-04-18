African Alliance Insurance settles N8bn claims in 2017 - BusinessAMLive (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

African Alliance Insurance settles N8bn claims in 2017 – BusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)
|
BusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)
|
African Alliance Insurance settles N8bn claims in 2017
BusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)
African Alliance Insurance Plc has announced that it paid N8.69 billion in claims settlement in 2017, a 32.5 percent increase from the N6.56 billion paid in 2016. The company also recorded a gross premium income of N6.29billion in 2017. The figures …
African Alliance claims settlment hits N8bn in 2017
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!