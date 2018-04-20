African Drum Festival: Event to unite Nigerians, Africans, says official — Nigeria Today

African Drum Festival: Event to unite Nigerians, Africans, says official

The commissioner said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday at the ongoing third edition of the African Drums Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun.

The Ogun Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Muyiwa Ladipo, has said that the African Drums Festival is designed to unite Nigerians and Africans.

“We are just starting. This is the third edition. By the time we enter the sixth, seventh, tenth editions, it is going to explode.

“This is the third edition and as at the last count last year, we had 18 African countries. Today, we are having at least 15 African countries.

“We are growing and of course, that is a sign of good things to come.

“So, without doubt in my mind, the African Drums Festival is a force for unity for Ogun State and for Africa.

“It’s another sports in the making. You know sports, particularly football unite Africans, unite everybody but this African Drums Festival also unite Africans,’’ Oladipo said.

The commissioner said that the festival would inject more money into both the state and Nigerian economies as visitors would make a lot of purchases and visit places of historical interest.

He said that the festival was about reviving the Nigerian and African culture through drums.

