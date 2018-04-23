 African Filmmakers Get Their Ultimate Network — Nigeria Today
African Filmmakers Get Their Ultimate Network

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

CINEAFRI, an innovative network dedicated to African film and video making launches this week. Founded by London-based Ghanaian filmmaker Ishmael Fiifi Annobil, CINEAFRI offers African filmmakers and related companies and institutions a meeting place, where and they can reach out to each other; recruit and offer talent, skills and facilities; and share videos and news […]

