African migrants in limbo as Israel seeks Uganda deportation deal - eNCA — Nigeria Today

African migrants in limbo as Israel seeks Uganda deportation deal – eNCA
|
eNCA
|
African migrants in limbo as Israel seeks Uganda deportation deal
eNCA
FILE: About 4,000 migrants have left Israel for Rwanda and Uganda since 2013 under a voluntary programme but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under pressure from his right-wing voter base to expel thousands more. TEL AVIV – Israel is …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!