 AfriForum files charges against Abrahams, senior NPA members - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

AfriForum files charges against Abrahams, senior NPA members – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

AfriForum files charges against Abrahams, senior NPA members
Independent Online
16/03/2018. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams briefs the media on former president Jacob Zuma's charges at the NPA's offices in Pretoria.. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency/ANA. PRETORIA – Civil rights organisation
Fraud, corruption case opened against NPA boss Abrahams & 6 othersEyewitness News
AfriForum pursues corruption and other charges against NPA boss Shaun AbrahamsNews24
AfriForum lays criminal charges against NPA boss Abrahams and several staffCitizen
Business Day –Times LIVE –Politicsweb
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.