AfriForum playing politics with Malema prosecution: analyst - eNCA — Nigeria Today

AfriForum playing politics with Malema prosecution: analyst
eNCA
AfriForum playing politics with Malema prosecution: analyst
eNCA
JOHANNESBURG – Analysts are questioning AfriForum's motives in seeking to prosecute EFF leader Julius Malema privately. Prosecutor Gerrie Nel and AfriForum announced this week that they will prosecute Malema for fraud and corruption linked to an …
NPA to decide on Malema prosecution in August
