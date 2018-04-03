Afriland Properties posts 233 per cent increase in profit - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Afriland Properties posts 233 per cent increase in profit – Guardian (blog)
Afriland Properties posts 233 per cent increase in profit
Afriland Properties Plc has posted a profit after tax of N1.02 billion for the year ended, December 31, 2017, representing 233 per cent increase over N307 million achieved in the corresponding period of 2016. The company's total assets in the year …
