AG wants Sh2.4billion school land deal probed - The Standard — Nigeria Today

AG wants Sh2.4billion school land deal probed
Attorney General Kihara Kariuki wants the Ministry of Education and National Lands Commission (NLC) investigated for their role in a Sh2.4 billion land deal. Speaking yesterday when he appeared before National Assembly's Land Committee, the AG said the …
Ruaraka plot belongs to private firm – AG
