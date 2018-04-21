 Again, bandits kill 30 in Zamfara - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Again, bandits kill 30 in Zamfara – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Sun

Again, bandits kill 30 in Zamfara
Daily Sun
Armed bandits struck yesterday again in Kabaro and two other villages in Dansadau Emirate in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State killing at least 30 people with several others sustaining injuries. According to a source, the armed bandits in
At least 27 killed in gang violence in northern NigeriaNews24
'30 killed' as Zamfara boils againTheCable
30 killed, scores injured again in ZamfaraThe Nation Newspaper
Premium Times
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.