Again, court orders interim forfeiture on former first lady Patience Jonathan’s properties — Nigeria Today

Again, court orders interim forfeiture on former first lady Patience Jonathan’s properties

A former first lady Mrs. Patience Jonathan has once again come under the hammer of the court as an Abuja Federal High court has granted an interim forfeiture order to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in respect of two properties belonging to her.

Benjamin Mangi, counsel to the anti-graft agency had filed an ex-parte application seeking the forfeiture of the houses at: Plot No.1758, Cadastral Zone, B06 Mabushi; and Plot No.1350, Cadastral Zone, A00 Central Business District, Abuja, pending conclusions of investigation by the EFCC.

In a swift reaction to the ruling however, counsel to the former first lady Mike Ozekhome tendered an application which sought to stop the forfeiture order on the grounds that the said properties were subject matter in another of the EFCC’s suit filed before the same court.

According to Ozekhome, EFCC’s ground for the forfeiture was illogical and invalid as the houses belonged to Ariwaba Aruera Reachout Foundation which Mrs Jonathan is the promoter.

