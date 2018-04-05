 Again court remands 63 over alleged homicide in Kaduna — Nigeria Today
Again court remands 63 over alleged homicide in Kaduna

A Daura Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna has again ordered the remand of 63 persons charged with unlawful assembly and homicide in Kasuwa Magani, Kaduna State. The accused, all residents of Kasuwa Magani, are standing trial for conspiracy, rioting with weapons, unlawful assembly and homicide, causing grievous hurt and inciting disturbances. When the case was […]

