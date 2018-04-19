Again, Kaduna screens teachers, dismisses 3,605 unqualified — Nigeria Today

Again, Kaduna screens teachers, dismisses 3,605 unqualified

Kaduna State Government said it has fished out and dismissed 3,605 applicants found to be unqualified for teaching in its public primary schools, during the re-screening exercise conducted and have finalised the deployed of newly recruited teachers

The Kaduna state commissioner for education Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani, at a press briefing in kaduna, said the aim of conducting the screening and re-screening exercise by the state government is to filter unqualified teachers or applicants who surreptitiously entered the system.

The commissioner said only 11,395 out of the 15000 applicants were recruited and deployed to the public primary schools as teachers. He added that; “the newly recruited teachers have been deployed to the over 4,000 public primary schools across the state.”

He however disclosed that over 19 thousand applicants are seeking to join teaching profession in the state.

“The second phase of the recruitment exercise will commence and end by May. All the primary schools will have the number of teachers required for teaching,” he added.

The commissioner also said that, apart from the ongoing teachers recruitment exercise, the State Government’s has begun the distribution of 15,000 Tablet phones to teachers, in order to harness the benefit brought by technology in teaching aspect.

According to him,” schooling and learning are two different things, there is need to make learning centers conducive and on the other hand we need to employ quality teachers.”

Besides that, he said, “ 105 motorcycle has been distributed to State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, to run oversight function in hard to reach areas.

“The state government has drafted designs for building houses for teachers in hard to reach areas for them to reside in.” He said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

